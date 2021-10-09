CONSTELLATION BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands last posted its earnings data on October 5th, 2021. The reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.40. The company earned $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Its revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has generated $9.97 earnings per share over the last year ($6.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4. Earnings for Constellation Brands are expected to grow by 16.53% in the coming year, from $10.04 to $11.70 per share. Constellation Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSTELLATION BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STZ)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Constellation Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Constellation Brands stock.

RESOURCES CONNECTION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection last posted its earnings data on October 5th, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Resources Connection has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Earnings for Resources Connection are expected to grow by 6.48% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.15 per share. Resources Connection has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESOURCES CONNECTION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Resources Connection in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Resources Connection stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RGP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development last posted its earnings data on July 7th, 2021. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter. Educational Development has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Educational Development has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT? (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Wall Street analysts have given Educational Development a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Educational Development wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

TILRAY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray last announced its earnings results on October 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business earned $168 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tilray has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($1.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tilray are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.01) per share. Tilray has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TILRAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLRY)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tilray in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tilray stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TLRY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

