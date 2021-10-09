ExelaTechnologies (XELA) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Buy

ExelaTechnologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ExelaTechnologies Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of ExelaTechnologies traded down -$0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 7335859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19333687. Shares of ExelaTechnologies were trading at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.ExelaTechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.82. While on yearly highs and lows, ExelaTechnologies’s today has traded high as $1.71 and has touched $1.65 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

ExelaTechnologies Earnings and What to expect:

Exela Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm earned $293.01 million during the quarter. Exela Technologies has generated ($3.66) earnings per share over the last year (($3.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exela Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to $0.04 per share. Exela Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Exela Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Exela Technologies is -0.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

ExelaTechnologies (XELA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $1.71 And 5 day price change is -$0.25 (-13.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 9,313,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $1.93 and 20 day price change is -$0.57 (-25.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 12,553,365. 50 day moving average is $2.33 and 50 day price change is -$0.95 ( -36.54%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 22,470,158. 200 day moving average is $2.22 and 200 day price change is $0.44 (36.85%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 30,154,340.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 9/15/2021 Chairman Par Chadha Sell 100,000 at average share price of $2.06 which equates to $206,000.00 in money value.

On 8/13/2021 Chairman Par Chadha Sell 100,000 at average price of $2.81 with total value of : $281,000.00

On 7/15/2021 Chairman Par Chadha Sell 100,000 at average price of $3.47 with total value of : $347,000.00

Other owners latest trading in ExelaTechnologies :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 200,480 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of ExelaTechnologies

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Armistice Capital LLC were 200,000 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of ExelaTechnologies

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Boothbay Fund Management LLC were 38,280 which equates to market value of $91K and appx 0.00% owners of ExelaTechnologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 24.07% for ExelaTechnologies

