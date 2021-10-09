HormelFoods (HRL) Upgradedby JPMorganChase&Co. to Neutral

HormelFoods stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. HormelFoods Upgradedby JPMorganChase&Co. on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Underweight.

Shares of HormelFoods traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $41.69. 2037829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2660075. Shares of HormelFoods were trading at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50.HormelFoods has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $52.51. While on yearly highs and lows, HormelFoods’s today has traded high as $42.00 and has touched $41.47 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

HormelFoods Earnings and What to expect:

Hormel Foods last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 1st, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm earned $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Its revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($1.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for Hormel Foods are expected to grow by 15.29% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.96 per share. Hormel Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Hormel Foods are expected to grow by 15.29% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Hormel Foods is 26.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Hormel Foods is 26.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 40.93. Hormel Foods has a PEG Ratio of 3.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hormel Foods has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

HormelFoods (HRL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $41.47 And 5 day price change is $0.80 (1.96%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,874,500. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $41.44 and 20 day price change is -$0.62 (-1.47%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,406,460. 50 day moving average is $43.69 and 50 day price change is -$5.23 ( -11.15%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,154,778. 200 day moving average is $46.50 and 200 day price change is -$5.34 (-11.35%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,215,007.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 7/1/2021 VP Steven J Lykken Sell 22,600 at average share price of $47.61 which equates to $1,075,986.00 in money value.

On 6/11/2021 Director Susan K Nestegard Sell 16,470 at average price of $48.51 with total value of : $798,959.70

On 6/3/2021 VP Swen Neufeldt Sell 6,200 at average price of $49.50 with total value of : $306,900.00

Other owners latest trading in HormelFoods :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Addenda Capital Inc. were 86,275 which equates to market value of $3.54M and appx 0.20% owners of HormelFoods

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 24,219 which equates to market value of $0.99M and appx 0.10% owners of HormelFoods

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 106,007 which equates to market value of $4.35M and appx 0.00% owners of HormelFoods

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 40.48% for HormelFoods

