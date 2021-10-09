HoulihanLokey (HLI) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Buy

HoulihanLokey stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. HoulihanLokey Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of HoulihanLokey traded down -$0.21 on Thursday, reaching $99.48. 149600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279190. Shares of HoulihanLokey were trading at $99.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37.HoulihanLokey has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $100.26. While on yearly highs and lows, HoulihanLokey’s today has traded high as $100.26 and has touched $99.07 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

HoulihanLokey Earnings and What to expect:

Houlihan Lokey last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Its revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Houlihan Lokey has generated $4.62 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Earnings for Houlihan Lokey are expected to grow by 1.34% in the coming year, from $4.47 to $4.53 per share. Houlihan Lokey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Houlihan Lokey are expected to grow by 1.34% in the coming year, from $4.47 to $4.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 19.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 19.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.52. Houlihan Lokey has a P/B Ratio of 4.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

HoulihanLokey (HLI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $98.03 And 5 day price change is $6.03 (6.45%) with average volume for 5 day average is 296,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $93.47 and 20 day price change is $10.73 (12.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 313,820. 50 day moving average is $90.68 and 50 day price change is $10.78 ( 12.15%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 284,260. 200 day moving average is $76.37 and 200 day price change is $31.55 (46.44%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 343,813.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 9/16/2021 Director Robert A Schriesheim Buy 131 at average share price of $90.64 which equates to $11,873.84 in money value.

On 6/25/2021 Chairman Irwin Gold Sell 9,000 at average price of $80.45 with total value of : $724,050.00

On 6/1/2021 Chairman Irwin Gold Sell 10,000 at average price of $75.24 with total value of : $752,400.00

Other owners latest trading in HoulihanLokey :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Vigilant Capital Management LLC were 311 which equates to market value of $29K and appx 0.00% owners of HoulihanLokey

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 293,771 which equates to market value of $24.03M and appx 0.00% owners of HoulihanLokey

On 9/13/2021 shares held by Bank of America Corp DE were 1,401,388 which equates to market value of $114.62M and appx 0.00% owners of HoulihanLokey

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.34% for HoulihanLokey

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING