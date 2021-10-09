Kaman (KAMN) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Buy

Kaman stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Kaman Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Kaman traded down -$0.06 on Thursday, reaching $38.13. 115973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187876. Shares of Kaman were trading at $38.13 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40.Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $59.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Kaman's today has traded high as $38.45 and has touched $37.89 on the downward trend.

Kaman Earnings and What to expect:

Kaman last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. Kaman has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year (($1.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kaman are expected to grow by 6.28% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.03 per share. Kaman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Kaman are expected to grow by 6.28% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Kaman is -21.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kaman has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Kaman (KAMN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $37.83 And 5 day price change is $1.24 (3.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 189,100. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $36.06 and 20 day price change is $1.69 (4.64%) and average 20 day moving volume is 199,055. 50 day moving average is $38.85 and 50 day price change is -$6.92 ( -15.36%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 166,720. 200 day moving average is $49.40 and 200 day price change is -$16.53 (-30.24%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 140,512.

On 8/13/2021 Director E Reeves Callaway III Sell 1,000 at average share price of $43.07 which equates to $43,070.00 in money value.

On 8/28/2020 Director Thomas W Rabaut Sell 10,000 at average price of $46.77 with total value of : $467,700.00

On 6/10/2020 VP Richard R. Barnhart Buy 3,254 at average price of $46.83 with total value of : $152,384.82

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 20,308 which equates to market value of $0.72M and appx 0.00% owners of Kaman

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 235,497 which equates to market value of $11.87M and appx 0.00% owners of Kaman

On 8/26/2021 shares held by Comerica Bank were 24,752 which equates to market value of $0.98M and appx 0.00% owners of Kaman

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.55% for Kaman

