MurphyOil (MUR) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Strong-Buy

MurphyOil stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. MurphyOil Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of MurphyOil traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 2567409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2185840. Shares of MurphyOil were trading at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.MurphyOil has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $29.59. While on yearly highs and lows, MurphyOil's today has traded high as $29.59 and has touched $27.95 on the downward trend.

MurphyOil Earnings and What to expect:

Murphy Oil last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company earned $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Murphy Oil has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($4.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Murphy Oil are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.68 per share. Murphy Oil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Murphy Oil will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Murphy Oil are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Murphy Oil is -5.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Murphy Oil has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

MurphyOil (MUR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $27.76 And 5 day price change is $3.15 (11.95%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,911,600. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $23.80 and 20 day price change is $9.40 (46.74%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,389,110. 50 day moving average is $22.15 and 50 day price change is $7.27 ( 32.69%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,108,934. 200 day moving average is $19.28 and 200 day price change is $18.01 (156.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,066,637.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 6/23/2021 Director Walentin Mirosh Sell 8,000 at average share price of $25.42 which equates to $203,360.00 in money value.

On 5/25/2021 VP Maria A Martinez Sell 6,087 at average price of $21.25 with total value of : $129,348.75

On 5/19/2021 Director Walentin Mirosh Sell 1,500 at average price of $20.15 with total value of : $30,225.00

Other owners latest trading in MurphyOil :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Berman Capital Advisors LLC were 2,057 which equates to market value of $51K and appx 0.00% owners of MurphyOil

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 22,895 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of MurphyOil

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 787,166 which equates to market value of $18.33M and appx 0.00% owners of MurphyOil

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.01% for MurphyOil

