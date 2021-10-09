NorthernTrust (NTRS) Upgradedby UBSGroupAG to Buy

NorthernTrust stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. NorthernTrust Upgradedby UBSGroupAG on 10-08-21. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of NorthernTrust traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $115.45. 612339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740674. Shares of NorthernTrust were trading at $115.45 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.48.NorthernTrust has a 12 month low of $113.47 and a 12 month high of $123.10. While on yearly highs and lows, NorthernTrust's today has traded high as $116.56 and has touched $113.47 on the downward trend.

NorthernTrust Earnings and What to expect:

Northern Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Northern Trust has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year ($5.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 7.64% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.47 per share. Northern Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Northern Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 20th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 7.64% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 19.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 19.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.52. Northern Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

NorthernTrust (NTRS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $111.72 And 5 day price change is $6.22 (5.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 695,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $109.87 and 20 day price change is $2.90 (2.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 796,145. 50 day moving average is $113.36 and 50 day price change is $1.84 ( 1.62%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 689,916. 200 day moving average is $108.48 and 200 day price change is $24.85 (27.43%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 842,274.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 8/11/2021 EVP Clair Joyce St Sell 49,871 at average share price of $116.00 which equates to $5,785,036.00 in money value.

On 7/27/2021 Insider Shundrawn A Thomas Sell 5,000 at average price of $112.47 with total value of : $562,350.00

On 5/21/2021 EVP Clair Joyce St Sell 6,568 at average price of $120.00 with total value of : $788,160.00

Other owners latest trading in NorthernTrust :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 3,867 which equates to market value of $0.42M and appx 0.10% owners of NorthernTrust

On 10/7/2021 shares held by West Oak Capital LLC were 20,485 which equates to market value of $2.21M and appx 0.90% owners of NorthernTrust

On 10/7/2021 shares held by CAPROCK Group Inc. were 2,670 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of NorthernTrust

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.98% for NorthernTrust

