COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications last posted its earnings results on October 3rd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year (($3.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Comtech Telecommunications are expected to decrease by -4.08% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $0.94 per share. Comtech Telecommunications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMTL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comtech Telecommunications in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Comtech Telecommunications stock.

Comtech Telecommunications

RPM INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International last posted its earnings results on October 5th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Its revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. RPM International has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year ($3.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Earnings for RPM International are expected to grow by 16.04% in the coming year, from $3.99 to $4.63 per share. RPM International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RPM INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RPM)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RPM International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RPM International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RPM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RPM International

CORVUS GOLD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Corvus Gold has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CORVUS GOLD? (NYSE:KOR)

Wall Street analysts have given Corvus Gold a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Corvus Gold wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

HELEN OF TROY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 6th, 2021. The reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company earned $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has generated $10.68 earnings per share over the last year ($9.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Helen of Troy are expected to grow by 14.33% in the coming year, from $9.07 to $10.37 per share. Helen of Troy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELEN OF TROY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HELE)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helen of Troy in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Helen of Troy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HELE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Helen of Troy