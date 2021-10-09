PlugPower (PLUG) Upgradedby BarclaysPLC to EqualWeight

PlugPower stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. PlugPower Upgradedby BarclaysPLC on 10-08-21. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of EqualWeight. The analysts previously had rating of Underweight.

Shares of PlugPower traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $27.19. 17187203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15173691. Shares of PlugPower were trading at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.PlugPower has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $75.49. While on yearly highs and lows, PlugPower's today has traded high as $27.36 and has touched $26.37 on the downward trend.

PlugPower Earnings and What to expect:

Plug Power last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business earned $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Plug Power has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($1.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.20) per share. Plug Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -17.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -17.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plug Power has a P/B Ratio of 8.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

PlugPower (PLUG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $25.31 And 5 day price change is $1.62 (6.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 14,099,721. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $25.83 and 20 day price change is $3.03 (12.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 15,915,846. 50 day moving average is $25.98 and 50 day price change is -$0.01 ( -0.04%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,023,877. 200 day moving average is $35.23 and 200 day price change is -$8.50 (-23.82%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 31,185,936.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 7/13/2021 Insider Sanjay K Shrestha Sell 5,700 at average share price of $28.43 which equates to $162,051.00 in money value.

On 1/19/2021 CEO Andrew Marsh Sell 573,268 at average price of $65.82 with total value of : $37,732,499.76

On 1/13/2021 Director George C Mcnamee Sell 10,000 at average price of $70.45 with total value of : $704,500.00

Other owners latest trading in PlugPower :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC were 126,869 which equates to market value of $3.24M and appx 1.80% owners of PlugPower

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Berman Capital Advisors LLC were 2,291 which equates to market value of $58K and appx 0.00% owners of PlugPower

On 10/6/2021 shares held by IFP Advisors Inc were 6,729 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of PlugPower

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 47.46% for PlugPower

