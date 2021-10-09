PreludeTherapeutics (PRLD) Upgradedby MorganStanley to Overweight

PreludeTherapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. PreludeTherapeutics Upgradedby MorganStanley on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of EqualWeight.

Shares of PreludeTherapeutics traded down -$1.47 on Thursday, reaching $15.87. 3391274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511149. Shares of PreludeTherapeutics were trading at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02.PreludeTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $95.38. While on yearly highs and lows, PreludeTherapeutics's today has traded high as $17.37 and has touched $15.73 on the downward trend.

PreludeTherapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Prelude Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Prelude Therapeutics has generated ($4.56) earnings per share over the last year (($6.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Prelude Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($3.59) per share. Prelude Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Prelude Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($3.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Prelude Therapeutics is -2.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Prelude Therapeutics is -2.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Prelude Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

PreludeTherapeutics (PRLD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $24.73 And 5 day price change is -$15.87 (-50.00%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,544,800. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $31.32 and 20 day price change is -$16.96 (-51.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 812,140. 50 day moving average is $32.67 and 50 day price change is -$16.85 ( -51.50%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 433,848. 200 day moving average is $45.02 and 200 day price change is -$66.85 (-80.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 271,019.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 10/5/2021 Insider David J Mauro Sell 15,000 at average share price of $30.96 which equates to $464,400.00 in money value.

On 9/7/2021 Insider David J Mauro Sell 15,000 at average price of $36.69 with total value of : $550,350.00

On 9/2/2021 EVP Christopher Pierce Sell 17,000 at average price of $41.68 with total value of : $708,560.00

Other owners latest trading in PreludeTherapeutics :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 132,165 which equates to market value of $3.78M and appx 0.00% owners of PreludeTherapeutics

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Logos Global Management LP were 400,000 which equates to market value of $11.45M and appx 1.00% owners of PreludeTherapeutics

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY were 3,194 which equates to market value of $91K and appx 0.00% owners of PreludeTherapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.13% for PreludeTherapeutics

