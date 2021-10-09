PEPSICO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 4th, 2021. The reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has generated $5.52 earnings per share over the last year ($5.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for PepsiCo are expected to grow by 7.37% in the coming year, from $6.24 to $6.70 per share. PepsiCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEPSICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEP)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PepsiCo in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PepsiCo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PepsiCo

ACUITY BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 5th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business earned $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity Brands has generated $7.51 earnings per share over the last year ($7.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Earnings for Acuity Brands are expected to grow by 6.43% in the coming year, from $9.17 to $9.76 per share. Acuity Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACUITY BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AYI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acuity Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Acuity Brands stock.

Acuity Brands

VILLAGE SUPER MARKET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VILLAGE SUPER MARKET? (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Wall Street analysts have given Village Super Market a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Village Super Market wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CONAGRA BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands last released its quarterly earnings data on October 6th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Conagra Brands are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.67 per share. Conagra Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONAGRA BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAG)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conagra Brands in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Conagra Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Conagra Brands