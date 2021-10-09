UltaBeauty (ULTA) Upgradedby ClevelandResearch to Buy

UltaBeauty stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. UltaBeauty Upgradedby ClevelandResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of UltaBeauty traded up $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $378.37. 699644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675836. Shares of UltaBeauty were trading at $378.37 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $370.96 and its 200 day moving average is $333.12.UltaBeauty has a 12 month low of $375.01 and a 12 month high of $414.98. While on yearly highs and lows, UltaBeauty's today has traded high as $383.06 and has touched $375.01 on the downward trend.

UltaBeauty Earnings and What to expect:

Ulta Beauty last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 24th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has generated $4.66 earnings per share over the last year ($13.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Earnings for Ulta Beauty are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $15.04 to $16.66 per share. Ulta Beauty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Ulta Beauty are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $15.04 to $16.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Ulta Beauty is 29.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Ulta Beauty is 29.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.47. Ulta Beauty has a PEG Ratio of 1.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ulta Beauty has a P/B Ratio of 10.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

UltaBeauty (ULTA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $373.06 And 5 day price change is $10.34 (2.81%) with average volume for 5 day average is 554,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $374.68 and 20 day price change is $3.55 (0.95%) and average 20 day moving volume is 550,230. 50 day moving average is $370.96 and 50 day price change is $43.76 ( 13.08%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 640,460. 200 day moving average is $333.12 and 200 day price change is $113.28 (42.73%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 710,826.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 9/22/2021 Insider Jeffrey J Childs Sell 8,699 at average share price of $370.14 which equates to $3,219,847.86 in money value.

On 8/5/2021 Director Michael R Macdonald Sell 5,700 at average price of $350.04 with total value of : $1,995,228.00

On 6/21/2021 Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sell 595 at average price of $330.30 with total value of : $196,528.50

Other owners latest trading in UltaBeauty :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Modus Advisors LLC were 4,902 which equates to market value of $1.77M and appx 0.80% owners of UltaBeauty

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 735 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of UltaBeauty

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Moody National Bank Trust Division were 20,111 which equates to market value of $7.26M and appx 0.10% owners of UltaBeauty

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.11% for UltaBeauty

