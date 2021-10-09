VaronisSystems (VRNS) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Hold

VaronisSystems stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. VaronisSystems Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10-08-21. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of VaronisSystems traded down -$2.85 on Thursday, reaching $59.10. 618973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861626. Shares of VaronisSystems were trading at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.VaronisSystems has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $75.33. While on yearly highs and lows, VaronisSystems’s today has traded high as $62.40 and has touched $58.84 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

VaronisSystems Earnings and What to expect:

Varonis Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business earned $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Varonis Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.75) per share. Varonis Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Varonis Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Varonis Systems is -55.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Varonis Systems has a P/B Ratio of 59.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

VaronisSystems (VRNS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $61.20 And 5 day price change is -$3.13 (-5.03%) with average volume for 5 day average is 731,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $64.96 and 20 day price change is -$10.31 (-14.85%) and average 20 day moving volume is 808,630. 50 day moving average is $63.67 and 50 day price change is -$3.06 ( -4.92%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 779,890. 200 day moving average is $58.05 and 200 day price change is $0.52 (0.89%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,071,613.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 10/5/2021 Director Ofer Segev Sell 1,500 at average share price of $61.43 which equates to $92,145.00 in money value.

On 9/17/2021 SVP James O’boyle Sell 104,823 at average price of $68.75 with total value of : $7,206,581.25

On 9/15/2021 Director Den Bosch Fred Van Sell 1,000 at average price of $67.27 with total value of : $67,270.00

Other owners latest trading in VaronisSystems :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Berman Capital Advisors LLC were 607 which equates to market value of $36K and appx 0.00% owners of VaronisSystems

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Kopion Asset Management LLC were 143,525 which equates to market value of $8.73M and appx 7.00% owners of VaronisSystems

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 130,637 which equates to market value of $7.53M and appx 0.00% owners of VaronisSystems

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 95.40% for VaronisSystems

