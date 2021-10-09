Vaxart (VXRT) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Buy

Vaxart stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vaxart Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Vaxart traded down -$0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 9381323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3436202. Shares of Vaxart were trading at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.Vaxart has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $24.90. While on yearly highs and lows, Vaxart's today has traded high as $7.46 and has touched $6.91 on the downward trend.

Vaxart Earnings and What to expect:

Vaxart last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Vaxart has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vaxart are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.64) per share. Vaxart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Vaxart are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Vaxart is -14.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vaxart has a P/B Ratio of 6.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vaxart (VXRT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $7.09 And 5 day price change is -$0.19 (-2.65%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,183,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $7.84 and 20 day price change is -$1.77 (-20.21%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,878,950. 50 day moving average is $8.36 and 50 day price change is -$0.81 ( -10.38%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,941,314. 200 day moving average is $7.58 and 200 day price change is -$0.15 (-2.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 12,930,605.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 9/10/2021 SVP Margaret Echerd Sell 1,801 at average share price of $9.10 which equates to $16,389.10 in money value.

On 8/10/2021 SVP Sean Tucker Sell 4,172 at average price of $10.20 with total value of : $42,554.40

On 7/19/2021 SVP Margaret Echerd Sell 1,800 at average price of $8.00 with total value of : $14,400.00

Other owners latest trading in Vaxart :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 61,438 which equates to market value of $0.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Vaxart

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 265,935 which equates to market value of $1.99M and appx 0.00% owners of Vaxart

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 16,243 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Vaxart

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 28.32% for Vaxart

