Verastem (VSTM) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Hold

Verastem stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Verastem Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10-08-21. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Verastem traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 1070698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3400565. Shares of Verastem were trading at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.Verastem has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.93. While on yearly highs and lows, Verastem’s today has traded high as $2.98 and has touched $2.81 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Verastem Earnings and What to expect:

Verastem last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company earned $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verastem are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.40) per share. Verastem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Verastem are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Verastem is -12.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Verastem is -12.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Verastem has a P/B Ratio of 4.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Verastem (VSTM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $2.84 And 5 day price change is -$0.27 (-8.74%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,662,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.90 and 20 day price change is $0.18 (6.82%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,090,675. 50 day moving average is $2.83 and 50 day price change is -$0.50 ( -15.06%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,603,890. 200 day moving average is $2.94 and 200 day price change is $0.47 (20.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,713,077.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 12/4/2020 Director Timothy J Barberich Buy 50,000 at average share price of $2.17 which equates to $108,500.00 in money value.

On 6/25/2020 Major Shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sell 1,161,300 at average price of $1.91 with total value of : $2,218,083.00

On 4/27/2020 Major Shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sell 1,301,300 at average price of $2.31 with total value of : $3,006,003.00

Other owners latest trading in Verastem :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 110,187 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Verastem

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 39,860 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Verastem

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 160,809 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.00% owners of Verastem

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.69% for Verastem

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING