Viasat (VSAT) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Strong-Buy

Viasat stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Viasat Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10-08-21. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Viasat traded down -$0.90 on Thursday, reaching $56.90. 188660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432782. Shares of Viasat were trading at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47.Viasat has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $61.35. While on yearly highs and lows, Viasat's today has traded high as $58.13 and has touched $56.80 on the downward trend.

Viasat Earnings and What to expect:

Viasat last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm earned $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.1. Earnings for Viasat are expected to grow by 400.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.10 per share. Viasat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Viasat is 121.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Viasat is 121.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 38.70. Viasat has a PEG Ratio of 88.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Viasat has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Viasat (VSAT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $56.40 And 5 day price change is $0.37 (0.65%) with average volume for 5 day average is 229,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $53.73 and 20 day price change is $8.31 (17.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 467,120. 50 day moving average is $52.39 and 50 day price change is $5.51 ( 10.72%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 402,506. 200 day moving average is $49.47 and 200 day price change is $24.87 (77.65%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 578,459.

On 3/11/2021 EVP Keven K Lippert Sell 3,000 at average share price of $55.69 which equates to $167,070.00 in money value.

On 7/23/2020 Major Shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma Buy 2,556,891 at average price of $39.11 with total value of : $100,000,007.01

On 6/30/2020 Major Shareholder Fpr Partners Llc Sell 96,692 at average price of $38.27 with total value of : $3,700,402.84

Other owners latest trading in Viasat :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by CAPROCK Group Inc. were 5,051 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Viasat

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 11,561 which equates to market value of $0.64M and appx 0.00% owners of Viasat

On 10/6/2021 shares held by IFP Advisors Inc were 1,110 which equates to market value of $62K and appx 0.00% owners of Viasat

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.16% for Viasat

