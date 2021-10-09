LEVI STRAUSS & CO. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. last posted its earnings results on October 5th, 2021. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Earnings for Levi Strauss & Co. are expected to grow by 10.45% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.48 per share. Levi Strauss & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEVI STRAUSS & CO. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LEVI)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Levi Strauss & Co. stock.

Levi Strauss & Co.

LOOP INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Loop Industries has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Loop Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.41) per share.

IS LOOP INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOOP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Loop Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Loop Industries stock.

Loop Industries

HIGHWAY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Highway has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.7.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HIGHWAY? (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Wall Street analysts have given Highway a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Highway wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ACCOLADE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade last issued its earnings data on October 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year (($1.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Accolade are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to ($1.39) per share. Accolade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCOLADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACCD)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accolade in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Accolade stock.

Accolade