WilldanGroup (WLDN) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Hold

WilldanGroup stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. WilldanGroup Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of StrongSell.

Shares of WilldanGroup traded down -$0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 18241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57342. Shares of WilldanGroup were trading at $33.18 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52.WilldanGroup has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $54.99. While on yearly highs and lows, WilldanGroup's today has traded high as $33.50 and has touched $32.87 on the downward trend.

WilldanGroup Earnings and What to expect:

Willdan Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.26. The business earned $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.73 million. Willdan Group has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year (($0.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Willdan Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.92 per share. Willdan Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Willdan Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Willdan Group is -41.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Willdan Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

WilldanGroup (WLDN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $33.09 And 5 day price change is -$1.13 (-3.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 28,540. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $34.12 and 20 day price change is -$5.02 (-13.14%) and average 20 day moving volume is 61,085. 50 day moving average is $36.52 and 50 day price change is -$7.04 ( -17.50%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 50,552. 200 day moving average is $40.52 and 200 day price change is -$9.40 (-22.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 74,395.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 9/8/2021 President Michael A Bieber Sell 22,236 at average share price of $37.88 which equates to $842,299.68 in money value.

On 9/7/2021 Insider Adam C Procell Sell 1,844 at average price of $38.00 with total value of : $70,072.00

On 6/16/2021 General Counsel Micah Chen Sell 1,664 at average price of $39.23 with total value of : $65,278.72

Other owners latest trading in WilldanGroup :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 14,250 which equates to market value of $0.51M and appx 0.00% owners of WilldanGroup

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 251,608 which equates to market value of $9.47M and appx 0.00% owners of WilldanGroup

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 45,883 which equates to market value of $1.73M and appx 0.00% owners of WilldanGroup

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.06% for WilldanGroup

