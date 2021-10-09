Xencor (XNCR) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Strong-Buy

Xencor stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Xencor Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Xencor traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 151442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209320. Shares of Xencor were trading at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.Xencor has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $58.35. While on yearly highs and lows, Xencor's today has traded high as $37.50 and has touched $36.73 on the downward trend.

Xencor Earnings and What to expect:

Xencor last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The company earned $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Xencor has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.5. Earnings for Xencor are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($3.14) per share. Xencor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Xencor are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($3.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Xencor is 100.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Xencor is 100.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.07. Xencor has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Xencor (XNCR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $36.19 And 5 day price change is $3.53 (10.48%) with average volume for 5 day average is 229,540. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $34.22 and 20 day price change is $4.57 (14.01%) and average 20 day moving volume is 215,415. 50 day moving average is $33.10 and 50 day price change is $5.41 ( 17.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 196,036. 200 day moving average is $39.88 and 200 day price change is -$8.79 (-19.11%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 219,074.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 3/3/2021 CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat Sell 2,850 at average share price of $44.88 which equates to $127,908.00 in money value.

On 3/3/2021 VP Celia Eckert Sell 444 at average price of $44.94 with total value of : $19,953.36

On 3/3/2021 CFO John J Kuch Sell 805 at average price of $45.09 with total value of : $36,297.45

Other owners latest trading in Xencor :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 42,547 which equates to market value of $1.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Xencor

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 131,586 which equates to market value of $4.54M and appx 0.00% owners of Xencor

On 8/26/2021 shares held by Comerica Bank were 54,364 which equates to market value of $1.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Xencor

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 98.23% for Xencor

