Xperi (XPER) Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch to Hold

Xperi stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Xperi Upgradedby ZacksInvestmentResearch on 10/8/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of StrongSell.

Shares of Xperi traded down -$0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 169178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436247. Shares of Xperi were trading at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.Xperi has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $25.03. While on yearly highs and lows, Xperi's today has traded high as $18.51 and has touched $18.10 on the downward trend.

Xperi Earnings and What to expect:

Xperi last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.57 million. Xperi has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year ($1.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Xperi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Xperi is 12.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.75. The P/E ratio of Xperi is 12.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.28. Xperi has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Xperi (XPER) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $18.28 And 5 day price change is -$0.73 (-3.86%) with average volume for 5 day average is 299,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.13 and 20 day price change is -$1.62 (-8.18%) and average 20 day moving volume is 436,015. 50 day moving average is $20.10 and 50 day price change is -$2.73 ( -13.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 385,738. 200 day moving average is $21.11 and 200 day price change is -$1.89 (-9.41%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 514,065.

Latest Insiders Trading and Volume :



On 7/1/2021 Insider Paul E. Davis Sell 6,902 at average share price of $22.28 which equates to $153,776.56 in money value.

On 3/31/2021 Insider Geir Skaaden Sell 10,000 at average price of $21.77 with total value of : $217,700.00

On 3/29/2021 CRO Matthew Milne Sell 10,000 at average price of $22.00 with total value of : $220,000.00

Other owners latest trading in Xperi :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 76,423 which equates to market value of $1.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Xperi

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 212,663 which equates to market value of $4.73M and appx 0.00% owners of Xperi

On 9/1/2021 shares held by Sawtooth Solutions LLC were 14,218 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.10% owners of Xperi

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.90% for Xperi

