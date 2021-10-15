21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

21Vianet Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. 21Vianet Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of 21Vianet Group traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 621115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981680. Shares of 21Vianet Group were trading at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $44.45. While on yearly highs and lows, 21Vianet Group's today has traded high as $17.28 and has touched $16.61 on the downward trend.

21Vianet Group Earnings and What to expect:

21Vianet Group last posted its earnings results on August 23rd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company earned $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group has generated ($4.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 21Vianet Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.13 to ($0.31) per share. 21Vianet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for 21Vianet Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.13 to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of 21Vianet Group is -14.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 21Vianet Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $16.84 And 5 day price change is -$0.39 (-2.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 662,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.26 and 20 day price change is -$1.91 (-9.99%) and average 20 day moving volume is 835,735. 50 day moving average is $18.34 and 50 day price change is ( ) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,268,296. 200 day moving average is $26.40 and 200 day price change is -$16.04 (-48.26%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,968,761.

Other owners latest trading in 21Vianet Group :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 110,710 which equates to market value of $2.54M and appx 0.00% owners of 21Vianet Group

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 12,802 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of 21Vianet Group

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 19,712 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of 21Vianet Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.96% for 21Vianet Group

