Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Affimed stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Affimed Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Strong Sell.

Shares of Affimed traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 429342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858976. Shares of Affimed were trading at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.Affimed has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.74. While on yearly highs and lows, Affimed’s today has traded high as $6.03 and has touched $5.86 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Affimed Earnings and What to expect:

Affimed last issued its earnings data on September 7th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company earned $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year (($0.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Affimed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.05 per share. Affimed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Affimed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Affimed is -12.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Affimed is -12.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Affimed has a P/B Ratio of 7.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $5.84 And 5 day price change is unch (unch) with average volume for 5 day average is 586,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $6.06 and 20 day price change is -$0.41 (-6.46%) and average 20 day moving volume is 737,305. 50 day moving average is $6.30 and 50 day price change is -$0.92 ( -13.41%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 971,502. 200 day moving average is $7.31 and 200 day price change is $0.01 (0.17%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,998,709.

Other owners latest trading in Affimed :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC were 212,700 which equates to market value of $1.31M and appx 0.20% owners of Affimed

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 298,584 which equates to market value of $2.54M and appx 0.00% owners of Affimed

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 18,674 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Affimed

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.98% for Affimed

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING