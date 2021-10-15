Earnings and Growth Analysis : Albertsons Companies (NYSE:HDB)

Earnings results for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank last released its earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company earned $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year ($2.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Earnings for HDFC Bank are expected to grow by 20.22% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $3.27 per share. HDFC Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:HDB)

MarketBeat users like HDFC Bank stock more than the stock of other Finance companies. 70.88% of MarketBeat users gave HDFC Bank an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by MarketBeat users.

Dividend Strength: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HDFC Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of HDFC Bank is 9.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HDFC Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.42% next year. This indicates that HDFC Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:HDB)

In the past three months, HDFC Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of HDFC Bank is held by insiders. Only 17.54% of the stock of HDFC Bank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:HDB



HDFC Bank has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HDFC Bank has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

