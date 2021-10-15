Earnings and Growth Analysis : Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Earnings results for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Earnings for Albertsons Companies are expected to decrease by -1.32% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.24 per share. Albertsons Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 18th, 2021. Albertsons Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 18th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Albertsons Companies stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for ACI. The average twelve-month price target for Albertsons Companies is $25.41 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $13.90.

Albertsons Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. Albertsons Companies has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Albertsons Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Albertsons Companies is 12.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Albertsons Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.86% next year. This indicates that Albertsons Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

In the past three months, Albertsons Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Albertsons Companies is held by insiders. 58.78% of the stock of Albertsons Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI



The P/E ratio of Albertsons Companies is 25.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.91. The P/E ratio of Albertsons Companies is 25.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.58. Albertsons Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Albertsons Companies has a P/B Ratio of 9.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

