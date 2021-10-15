Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. – 4 stars to Overweight

Allegheny Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Allegheny Technologies Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. – 4 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 845890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1391442. Shares of Allegheny Technologies were trading at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04. While on yearly highs and lows, Allegheny Technologies's today has traded high as $18.26 and has touched $17.33 on the downward trend.

Allegheny Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

Allegheny Technologies last issued its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Allegheny Technologies has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($9.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allegheny Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.75 per share. Allegheny Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Allegheny Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Allegheny Technologies is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allegheny Technologies is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allegheny Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $17.07 And 5 day price change is $1.15 (6.78%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,085,786. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $16.88 and 20 day price change is $1.34 (8.00%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,317,542. 50 day moving average is $17.72 and 50 day price change is -$1.15 ( -5.97%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,343,907. 200 day moving average is $20.26 and 200 day price change is $1.27 (7.55%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,337,740.

Other owners latest trading in Allegheny Technologies :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 315,107 which equates to market value of $5.24M and appx 0.10% owners of Allegheny Technologies

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP were 11,101 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Allegheny Technologies

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Fruth Investment Management were 25,600 which equates to market value of $0.43M and appx 0.10% owners of Allegheny Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Allegheny Technologies

