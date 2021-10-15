Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Allena Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 221752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868799. Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals were trading at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.78. While on yearly highs and lows, Allena Pharmaceuticals's today has traded high as $0.90 and has touched $0.86 on the downward trend.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Earnings and What to expect:

Allena Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Allena Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year (($0.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allena Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.72) per share. Allena Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Allena Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals is -0.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $0.87 And 5 day price change is $0.05 (5.94%) with average volume for 5 day average is 470,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $0.90 and 20 day price change is -$0.07 (-7.72%) and average 20 day moving volume is 782,850. 50 day moving average is $0.94 and 50 day price change is -$0.02 ( -2.27%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,049,416. 200 day moving average is $1.26 and 200 day price change is -$0.36 (-28.80%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,861,521.

Other owners latest trading in Allena Pharmaceuticals :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Level Four Financial LLC were 40,000 which equates to market value of $36K and appx 0.00% owners of Allena Pharmaceuticals

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 1,045,481 which equates to market value of $1.36M and appx 0.00% owners of Allena Pharmaceuticals

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Worth Venture Partners LLC were 744,200 which equates to market value of $0.97M and appx 0.40% owners of Allena Pharmaceuticals

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 26.98% for Allena Pharmaceuticals

