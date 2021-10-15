Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Raised by Cowen Inc to $30.00

Alpha Teknova stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Alpha Teknova stock Target Raised by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $30.00. The analysts previously had $24.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Alpha Teknova traded down -$1.69 on Thursday, reaching $24.35. 37680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159199. On Thursday, Shares of Alpha Teknova closed at $24.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89. While on yearly highs and lows, Alpha Teknova today has traded high as $26.85 and has touched $23.67 on the downward trend.

Alpha Teknova Earnings and What to expect:

Alpha Teknova last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Alpha Teknova has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Alpha Teknova are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.35) per share. Alpha Teknova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Alpha Teknova Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$25.17 And 5 day price change is -$1.78 (-6.81%) with average volume for 5 day average is $47,520.00. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.62 and 20 day price change is -$1.19 (-4.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is $137,475.00. 50 day moving average is $22.29 and 50 day price change is $2.85 ( 13.26%) and with average volume for 50 days is : $128,670.00. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Alpha Teknova :

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 45,941 which equates to market value of $1.09M and appx 0.00% owners of Alpha Teknova

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 155,653 which equates to market value of $3.69M and appx 0.00% owners of Alpha Teknova

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Woodline Partners LP were 85,796 which equates to market value of $2.04M and appx 0.00% owners of Alpha Teknova

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 22.90% for Alpha Teknova

