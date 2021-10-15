AngioDynamics (ANGO) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

AngioDynamics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. AngioDynamics Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of AngioDynamics traded down -$0.17 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285454. Shares of AngioDynamics were trading at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.25. While on yearly highs and lows, AngioDynamics's today has traded high as $26.35 and has touched $25.47 on the downward trend.

AngioDynamics Earnings and What to expect:

AngioDynamics last issued its earnings results on September 30th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company earned $77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Its revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AngioDynamics are expected to grow by 1,600.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.17 per share. AngioDynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for AngioDynamics are expected to grow by 1,600.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of AngioDynamics is -31.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AngioDynamics has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $25.83 And 5 day price change is -$0.87 (-3.27%) with average volume for 5 day average is 149,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $25.28 and 20 day price change is -$1.21 (-4.49%) and average 20 day moving volume is 305,470. 50 day moving average is $26.66 and 50 day price change is -$1.16 ( -4.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 240,824. 200 day moving average is $23.88 and 200 day price change is $11.74 (83.67%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 273,556.

Other owners latest trading in AngioDynamics :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 18,500 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of AngioDynamics

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 28,047 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.00% owners of AngioDynamics

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 157,707 which equates to market value of $4.28M and appx 0.00% owners of AngioDynamics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 96.45% for AngioDynamics

