Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by Bank of America Co. to Neutral

Ball stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ball Downgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Ball traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $92.02. 1569512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1872764. Shares of Ball were trading at $92.02 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $87.85.Ball has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $102.76. While on yearly highs and lows, Ball's today has traded high as $92.21 and has touched $89.14 on the downward trend.

Ball Earnings and What to expect:

Ball last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Its revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year ($2.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Earnings for Ball are expected to grow by 18.31% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $4.20 per share. Ball has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Ball will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-977-9140.

The P/E ratio of Ball is 35.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.91. The P/E ratio of Ball is 35.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.35. Ball has a PEG Ratio of 5.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ball has a P/B Ratio of 9.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $91.12 And 5 day price change is $0.11 (0.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,418,880. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $91.38 and 20 day price change is -$0.73 (-0.79%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,760,995. 50 day moving average is $92.13 and 50 day price change is $12.99 ( 16.44%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,972,834. 200 day moving average is $87.85 and 200 day price change is -$0.22 (-0.24%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,948,298.

Other owners latest trading in Ball :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 8,904 which equates to market value of $0.80M and appx 0.00% owners of Ball

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 5,229 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Ball

On 10/14/2021 shares held by DAVENPORT & Co LLC were 1,386,488 which equates to market value of $124.74M and appx 0.90% owners of Ball

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.59% for Ball

