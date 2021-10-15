Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Barrick Gold stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Barrick Gold Downgraded by National Bank Financial on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sector Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Barrick Gold traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 19849772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18797441. Shares of Barrick Gold were trading at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $29.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Barrick Gold’s today has traded high as $19.74 and has touched $19.40 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Barrick Gold Earnings and What to expect:

Barrick Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Barrick Gold has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($1.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Earnings for Barrick Gold are expected to grow by 2.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.28 per share. Barrick Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Barrick Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 604-674-8052 with passcode “7781”.

The P/E ratio of Barrick Gold is 13.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.91. The P/E ratio of Barrick Gold is 13.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.51. Barrick Gold has a PEG Ratio of 7.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barrick Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $18.88 And 5 day price change is $0.98 (5.27%) with average volume for 5 day average is 16,893,859. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.39 and 20 day price change is $1.06 (5.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 18,928,404. 50 day moving average is $19.29 and 50 day price change is -$2.08 ( -9.61%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,926,369. 200 day moving average is $21.26 and 200 day price change is -$3.34 (-14.58%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 17,519,338.

Other owners latest trading in Barrick Gold :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 91,434 which equates to market value of $1.65M and appx 0.00% owners of Barrick Gold

On 10/14/2021 shares held by WealthTrust Axiom LLC were 45,595 which equates to market value of $0.82M and appx 0.30% owners of Barrick Gold

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Marketfield Asset Management LLC were 164,366 which equates to market value of $2.97M and appx 2.30% owners of Barrick Gold

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 54.50% for Barrick Gold

