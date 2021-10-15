BP (BP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank – 4 stars to Buy

BP stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. BP Upgraded by Berenberg Bank – 4 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of BP traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 5189181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11688682. Shares of BP were trading at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.BP has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $30.11. While on yearly highs and lows, BP's today has traded high as $30.11 and has touched $29.86 on the downward trend.

BP Earnings and What to expect:

BP last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm earned $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BP has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year ($2.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for BP are expected to grow by 2.45% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.35 per share. BP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. BP will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of BP is 11.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of BP is 11.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.23. BP has a PEG Ratio of 0.47. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. BP has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

BP (BP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $29.35 And 5 day price change is $1.06 (3.67%) with average volume for 5 day average is 8,672,981. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.64 and 20 day price change is $4.69 (18.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 12,250,511. 50 day moving average is $25.95 and 50 day price change is $4.59 ( 18.11%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 10,670,984. 200 day moving average is $25.30 and 200 day price change is $8.90 (42.32%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 13,647,022.

Other owners latest trading in BP :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Manning & Napier Group LLC were 1,643,759 which equates to market value of $44.92M and appx 0.40% owners of BP

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 590,074 which equates to market value of $16.13M and appx 0.20% owners of BP

On 10/14/2021 shares held by TIAA FSB were 388,377 which equates to market value of $10.61M and appx 0.00% owners of BP

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 8.37% for BP

