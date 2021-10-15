Brighthouse Financial () Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Brighthouse Financial stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $55.00. The analysts previously had $53.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 328703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666789. On Thursday, Shares of Brighthouse Financial closed at $49.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $50.96. While on yearly highs and lows, Brighthouse Financial today has traded high as $50.08 and has touched $49.27 on the downward trend.

Brighthouse Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Brighthouse Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The business earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial has generated $10.19 earnings per share over the last year (($51.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brighthouse Financial are expected to decrease by -17.83% in the coming year, from $16.71 to $13.73 per share. Brighthouse Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Brighthouse Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Brighthouse Financial are expected to decrease by -17.83% in the coming year, from $16.71 to $13.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Brighthouse Financial is -0.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brighthouse Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Brighthouse Financial () Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$49.64 And 5 day price change is $1.28 (2.64%) with average volume for 5 day average is 456,900. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $46.17 and 20 day price change is $5.23 (11.72%) and average 20 day moving volume is 696,470. 50 day moving average is $46.78 and 50 day price change is $8.37 ( 20.18%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 624,824. 200 day moving average is $44.53 and 200 day price change is $14.68 (41.75%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 693,317.

Other owners latest trading in Brighthouse Financial :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 13,052 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.00% owners of Brighthouse Financial

On 10/14/2021 shares held by XR Securities LLC were 11,360 which equates to market value of $0.51M and appx 0.20% owners of Brighthouse Financial

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC were 45,148 which equates to market value of $2.04M and appx 1.00% owners of Brighthouse Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.41% for Brighthouse Financial

