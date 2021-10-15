Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Brookfield Asset Management stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Brookfield Asset Management Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $58.09. 1357954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1707423. Shares of Brookfield Asset Management were trading at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $58.14. While on yearly highs and lows, Brookfield Asset Management's today has traded high as $58.14 and has touched $57.02 on the downward trend.

Brookfield Asset Management Earnings and What to expect:

Brookfield Asset Management last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Earnings for Brookfield Asset Management are expected to grow by 7.83% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.34 per share. Brookfield Asset Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 11th, 2021. Brookfield Asset Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 11th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1263307”.

The P/E ratio of Brookfield Asset Management is 33.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Asset Management is 33.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.72. Brookfield Asset Management has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $56.76 And 5 day price change is $2.29 (4.10%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,114,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $55.07 and 20 day price change is $2.92 (5.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,895,000. 50 day moving average is $55.71 and 50 day price change is $2.96 ( 5.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,014,950. 200 day moving average is $48.31 and 200 day price change is $16.80 (40.69%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,570,384.

Other owners latest trading in Brookfield Asset Management :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 11,313 which equates to market value of $0.61M and appx 0.00% owners of Brookfield Asset Management

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 13,041 which equates to market value of $0.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Brookfield Asset Management

On 10/14/2021 shares held by JCIC Asset Management Inc. were 140,794 which equates to market value of $7.54M and appx 2.50% owners of Brookfield Asset Management

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 61.37% for Brookfield Asset Management

