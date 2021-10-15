Calumet Specialty Products Partners () Target Raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $11.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock Target Raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $11.00. The analysts previously had $6.00 target price. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners traded down -$0.28 on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 160198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209004. On Thursday, Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners closed at $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.39. While on yearly highs and lows, Calumet Specialty Products Partners today has traded high as $10.95 and has touched $10.53 on the downward trend.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $807 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has generated ($1.86) earnings per share over the last year (($4.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.18) to $0.27 per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.18) to $0.27 per share.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners () Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$10.81 And 5 day price change is $1.23 (13.09%) with average volume for 5 day average is 264,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.76 and 20 day price change is $3.16 (42.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 191,715. 50 day moving average is $7.50 and 50 day price change is $3.98 ( 59.85%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 191,648. 200 day moving average is $5.95 and 200 day price change is $7.52 (241.80%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 182,230.

Other owners latest trading in Calumet Specialty Products Partners :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Adams Asset Advisors LLC were 5,149,218 which equates to market value of $40.73M and appx 8.20% owners of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Windsor Group LTD were 266,830 which equates to market value of $2.14M and appx 0.40% owners of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 13,802 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 22.83% for Calumet Specialty Products Partners

