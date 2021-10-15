Cenovus Energy (NYSE:FRC) Target Raised by Scotiabank to C$16.50

Cenovus Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Cenovus Energy stock Target Raised by Scotiabank on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$16.50. The analysts previously had C$14.00 target price. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Cenovus Energy traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 9022476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9182700. On Thursday, Shares of Cenovus Energy closed at $11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.83. While on yearly highs and lows, Cenovus Energy today has traded high as $11.81 and has touched $11.43 on the downward trend.

Cenovus Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Cenovus Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cenovus Energy are expected to grow by 56.25% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.25 per share. Cenovus Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Cenovus Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Cenovus Energy are expected to grow by 56.25% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Cenovus Energy is -234.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cenovus Energy is -234.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cenovus Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:FRC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$11.44 And 5 day price change is $0.84 (7.71%) with average volume for 5 day average is 10,342,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $10.19 and 20 day price change is $2.87 (32.36%) and average 20 day moving volume is 10,486,650. 50 day moving average is $9.04 and 50 day price change is $3.93 ( 50.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 8,951,844. 200 day moving average is $8.15 and 200 day price change is $5.74 (95.67%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 9,607,390.

Other owners latest trading in Cenovus Energy :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 42,198 which equates to market value of $0.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Cenovus Energy

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 33,776 which equates to market value of $1.18M and appx 0.10% owners of Cenovus Energy

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC were 12,500 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Cenovus Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 49.30% for Cenovus Energy

