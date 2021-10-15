Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $55.34. 876055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1046653. Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were trading at $55.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14.Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $63.04. While on yearly highs and lows, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s today has traded high as $55.42 and has touched $54.64 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021.

Earnings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners are expected to grow by 20.51% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 26.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 26.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.89. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a P/B Ratio of 3.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $54.06 And 5 day price change is -$0.31 (-0.56%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,094,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $55.67 and 20 day price change is -$4.14 (-6.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 982,025. 50 day moving average is $57.83 and 50 day price change is -$5.38 ( -8.86%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 985,022. 200 day moving average is $56.14 and 200 day price change is $6.70 (13.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 966,216.

Other owners latest trading in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 10,350 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP were 1,998,365 which equates to market value of $110.49M and appx 13.50% owners of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. were 7,400 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.10% owners of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 26.66% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING