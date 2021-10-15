Codexis (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Raised by Cowen Inc to $32.00

Codexis stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Codexis stock Target Raised by Cowen Inc on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $32.00. The analysts previously had $25.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Codexis traded down -$2.70 on Thursday, reaching $27.48. 2481810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665702. On Thursday, Shares of Codexis closed at $27.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.Codexis has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $32.42. While on yearly highs and lows, Codexis today has traded high as $50.96 and has touched $25.71 on the downward trend.

Codexis Earnings and What to expect:

Codexis last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Codexis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.50) per share. Codexis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Codexis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Codexis is -74.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Codexis is -74.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Codexis has a P/B Ratio of 9.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Codexis (NASDAQ:PDCE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$30.08 And 5 day price change is -$3.10 (-10.14%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,194,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $26.73 and 20 day price change is $2.87 (11.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 966,015. 50 day moving average is $25.88 and 50 day price change is $5.88 ( 27.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 584,226. 200 day moving average is $23.19 and 200 day price change is $5.82 (26.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 559,760.

Other owners latest trading in Codexis :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 122,430 which equates to market value of $2.85M and appx 0.00% owners of Codexis

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 33,454 which equates to market value of $0.76M and appx 0.00% owners of Codexis

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 33,246 which equates to market value of $0.75M and appx 0.00% owners of Codexis

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 97.71% for Codexis

