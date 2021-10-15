Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Raised by JMP Securities to $330.00

Coinbase Global stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Coinbase Global stock Target Raised by JMP Securities on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $330.00. The analysts previously had $300.00 target price. JMP Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Coinbase Global traded up $13.22 on Thursday, reaching $260.00. 6307081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3415689. On Thursday, Shares of Coinbase Global closed at $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. While on yearly highs and lows, Coinbase Global today has traded high as $262.95 and has touched $249.10 on the downward trend.

Coinbase Global Earnings and What to expect:

Coinbase Global last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Coinbase Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Coinbase Global are expected to decrease by -45.99% in the coming year, from $13.96 to $7.54 per share. Coinbase Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Coinbase Global are expected to decrease by -45.99% in the coming year, from $13.96 to $7.54 per share.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:ULTA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$252.15 And 5 day price change is $8.41 (3.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,196,920. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $240.47 and 20 day price change is $16.79 (6.90%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,417,505. 50 day moving average is $250.94 and 50 day price change is $15.64 ( 6.40%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,073,956. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Coinbase Global :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 7,100 which equates to market value of $1.62M and appx 0.30% owners of Coinbase Global

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 26,945 which equates to market value of $6.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Coinbase Global

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 2,016 which equates to market value of $0.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Coinbase Global

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 20.26% for Coinbase Global

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING