Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Raised by Scotiabank to $165.00

Colliers International Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Colliers International Group stock Target Raised by Scotiabank on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $165.00. The analysts previously had $152.00 target price. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Colliers International Group traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $139.39. 49653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85929. On Thursday, Shares of Colliers International Group closed at $139.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69.Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $143.38. While on yearly highs and lows, Colliers International Group today has traded high as $140.01 and has touched $136.87 on the downward trend.

Colliers International Group Earnings and What to expect:

Colliers International Group last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Colliers International Group has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year (($9.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Colliers International Group are expected to grow by 179.03% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $3.46 per share. Colliers International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Colliers International Group are expected to grow by 179.03% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $3.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Colliers International Group is -15.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Colliers International Group is -15.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Colliers International Group has a P/B Ratio of 9.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:BRY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$135.83 And 5 day price change is $6.73 (5.07%) with average volume for 5 day average is 53,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $130.68 and 20 day price change is $7.68 (5.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 80,475. 50 day moving average is $132.73 and 50 day price change is $7.39 ( 5.60%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 71,310. 200 day moving average is $112.69 and 200 day price change is $49.73 (55.47%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 69,589.

Other owners latest trading in Colliers International Group :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH were 6,800 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.20% owners of Colliers International Group

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Thompson Investment Management Inc. were 16,600 which equates to market value of $2.12M and appx 0.30% owners of Colliers International Group

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Addenda Capital Inc. were 100,842 which equates to market value of $16.35M and appx 0.80% owners of Colliers International Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 65.39% for Colliers International Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING