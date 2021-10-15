Computer and Technology sector’s ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NASDAQ:ASML) Buy rating Reiterated by Bank of America Co.

ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, market cap of 317.9B and a beta of 1.11. ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $357.38 of and a twelve month high of $895.93.

Shares of ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $28.04 on Wednesday, reaching $772.46. 28,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1032334. Shares of ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $772.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$806.55 and its 200 day moving average is $670.12.ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $765.68 and a 12 month high of $895.93. While on yearly highs and lows, ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $774.40 and has touched $765.68 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ASML) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $737.70 And 5 day price change is $20.07 (2.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 794,644. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $781.76 and 20 day price change is -$120.42 (-13.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,131,571. 50 day moving average is $806.55 and 50 day price change is -$28.59 ( -3.59%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 827,250. 200 day moving average is $670.12 and 200 day price change is $282.88 (58.45%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 862,836.

ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

ASML last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Its revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has generated $9.69 earnings per share over the last year ($13.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.2. Earnings for ASML are expected to grow by 24.13% in the coming year, from $16.04 to $19.91 per share. ASML has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021.

Earnings for ASML are expected to grow by 24.13% in the coming year, from $16.04 to $19.91 per share. The P/E ratio of ASML is 54.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of ASML is 54.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 38.02. ASML has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASML has a P/B Ratio of 19.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in ASML :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC were 453 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of ASML

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 436 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of ASML

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Veracity Capital LLC were 822 which equates to market value of $0.61M and appx 0.30% owners of ASML

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 18.18% for ASML

