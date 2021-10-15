Construction sector’s Century Communities Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NYSE:CCS) Overweight rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:CCS)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, market cap of 2.1B and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $38.08 of and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Shares of Century Communities Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. 2,123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282150. Shares of Century Communities Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $62.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is 63.58.Century Communities Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $83.20. While on yearly highs and lows, Century Communities Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $62.79 and has touched $61.24 on the downward trend.

Century Communities Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:CCS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 61.63 And 5 day price change is -1.08 (-1.72%) with average volume for 5 day average is 184,958. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 62.94 and 20 day price change is -3.8 (-5.78%) and average 20 day moving volume is 270,074. 50 day moving average is 66.62 and 50 day price change is -7.54 ( -10.86%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 287,920. 200 day moving average is 63.58 and 200 day price change is 16.02 (0.3491) and with average volume for 200 days is : 469,189.

Century Communities Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Century Communities last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year ($10.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Earnings for Century Communities are expected to grow by 8.21% in the coming year, from $13.65 to $14.77 per share. Century Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Century Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723051”.

The P/E ratio of Century Communities is 5.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.45. The P/E ratio of Century Communities is 5.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Century Communities has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in CCS :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. were 3,700 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.10% owners of CCS

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 14,300 which equates to market value of $0.88M and appx 0.00% owners of CCS

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Real Estate Management Services LLC were 44,400 which equates to market value of $2.73M and appx 1.70% owners of CCS

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.55% for CCS

