Construction sector’s D.R. Horton Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NYSE:DHI) Overweight rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, market cap of 31.1B and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $64.32 of and a twelve month high of $106.89.

Shares of D.R. Horton Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. 2,123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2605756. Shares of D.R. Horton Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $86.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average is 87.8.

D.R. Horton Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:DHI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 84.29 And 5 day price change is 1.93 (0.0229) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,622,798. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 85.56 and 20 day price change is -4.08 (-4.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,325,819. 50 day moving average is 90.84 and 50 day price change is -9.63 ( -10.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,332,814. 200 day moving average is 87.8 and 200 day price change is 16.23 (0.2319) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,003,577.

D.R. Horton Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

D.R. Horton last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has generated $6.16 earnings per share over the last year ($9.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Earnings for D.R. Horton are expected to grow by 15.20% in the coming year, from $11.25 to $12.96 per share. D.R. Horton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. D.R. Horton will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-481-4010 with passcode “42959”.

The P/E ratio of D.R. Horton is 8.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of D.R. Horton is 8.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.00. D.R. Horton has a PEG Ratio of 0.88. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. D.R. Horton has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in DHI :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Hollencrest Capital Management were 3,460 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of DHI

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 477,011 which equates to market value of $40.06M and appx 0.60% owners of DHI

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Stolper Co were 36,404 which equates to market value of $3.06M and appx 1.50% owners of DHI

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.08% for DHI

