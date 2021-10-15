Construction sector’s KB Home Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NYSE:KBH) Neutral rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its Neutral rating Reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, market cap of 3.5B and a beta of 1.81. KB Home Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $30.25 of and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Shares of KB Home Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 2,123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1242887. Shares of KB Home Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.4 and its 200 day moving average is 42.7.KB Home Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $52.48. While on yearly highs and lows, KB Home Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $40.14 and has touched $39.09 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

KB Home Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:KBH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 38.98 And 5 day price change is 0.39 (0.0099) with average volume for 5 day average is 912,422. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 39.88 and 20 day price change is -2.41 (-5.72%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,332,596. 50 day moving average is 41.4 and 50 day price change is -1.89 ( -4.54%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,115,210. 200 day moving average is 42.7 and 200 day price change is 5.11 (0.1477) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,544,471.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

KB Home Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

KB Home last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 21st, 2021. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. KB Home has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year ($4.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for KB Home are expected to grow by 12.52% in the coming year, from $6.23 to $7.01 per share. KB Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for KB Home are expected to grow by 12.52% in the coming year, from $6.23 to $7.01 per share. The P/E ratio of KB Home is 8.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of KB Home is 8.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.00. KB Home has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in KBH :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Hennessy Advisors Inc. were 231,700 which equates to market value of $9.02M and appx 0.50% owners of KBH

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 14,182 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.00% owners of KBH

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 11,829 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of KBH

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.90% for KBH

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING