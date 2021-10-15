Construction sector’s Lennar Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NYSE:LEN) Overweight rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:LEN)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, market cap of 29.6B and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $69.41 of and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Shares of Lennar Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $97.82. 2,123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2419236. Shares of Lennar Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $97.82. The firm's 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is 96.1.Lennar Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $110.61. While on yearly highs and lows, Lennar Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $97.87 and has touched $95.56 on the downward trend.

Lennar Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:LEN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 94.68 And 5 day price change is 2.4 (0.0255) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,707,579. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 95.96 and 20 day price change is -3.79 (-3.78%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,556,590. 50 day moving average is 101.24 and 50 day price change is -8.98 ( -8.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,968,212. 200 day moving average is 96.1 and 200 day price change is 18.51 (0.2375) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,406,083.

Lennar Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Lennar last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 19th, 2021. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Its revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennar has generated $7.70 earnings per share over the last year ($10.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Lennar are expected to grow by 10.24% in the coming year, from $12.70 to $14.00 per share. Lennar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Other owners latest trading in LEN :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Columbia Trust Co 01012016 were 3,385 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.20% owners of LEN

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. were 35,581 which equates to market value of $3.33M and appx 1.30% owners of LEN

On 10/13/2021 shares held by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA were 8,395 which equates to market value of $0.79M and appx 0.20% owners of LEN

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.87% for LEN

