Construction sector’s NVR Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NYSE:NVR) Neutral rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:NVR)‘s stock had its Neutral rating Reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, market cap of 17.6B and a beta of 1.04. NVR Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $3,868.01 of and a twelve month high of $5,332.08.

Shares of NVR Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $72.00 on Wednesday, reaching $4,942.00. 2,123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17827. Shares of NVR Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $4,942.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5,041.65 and its 200 day moving average is 4,807.02.NVR Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $4,895.72 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. While on yearly highs and lows, NVR Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $4,949.65 and has touched $4,895.72 on the downward trend.

NVR Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:NVR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 4,860.96 And 5 day price change is 25.94 (0.0053) with average volume for 5 day average is 8,403. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 4,894.50 and 20 day price change is -128.28 (-2.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 16,806. 50 day moving average is 5,041.65 and 50 day price change is -347.84 ( -6.63%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 15,546. 200 day moving average is 4,807.02 and 200 day price change is 768.9 (0.1863) and with average volume for 200 days is : 20,714.

NVR Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

NVR last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NVR has generated $230.11 earnings per share over the last year ($287.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for NVR are expected to grow by 16.16% in the coming year, from $348.10 to $404.36 per share. NVR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of NVR is 16.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.38. The P/E ratio of NVR is 16.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.06. NVR has a P/B Ratio of 5.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in NVR :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC were 579 which equates to market value of $2.78M and appx 0.50% owners of NVR

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 101 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of NVR

On 10/12/2021 shares held by IFG Advisory LLC were 395 which equates to market value of $1.89M and appx 0.20% owners of NVR

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.30% for NVR

