Construction sector’s PulteGroup Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NYSE:PHM) Overweight rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PulteGroup Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:PHM)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9, market cap of 12.7B and a beta of 1.46. PulteGroup Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $39.92 of and a twelve month high of $63.91.

Shares of PulteGroup Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. 2,123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2545140. Shares of PulteGroup Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $48.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is 51.27.PulteGroup Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $63.91. While on yearly highs and lows, PulteGroup Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $49.06 and has touched $47.98 on the downward trend.

PulteGroup Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:PHM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 47.71 And 5 day price change is 0.67 (0.014) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,491,361. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 47.37 and 20 day price change is 0.11 (0.0022) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,158,825. 50 day moving average is 50.34 and 50 day price change is -4.96 ( -9.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,222,588. 200 day moving average is 51.27 and 200 day price change is 4.18 (0.0946) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,724,564.

PulteGroup Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

PulteGroup last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company earned $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Its revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PulteGroup has generated $4.71 earnings per share over the last year ($6.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for PulteGroup are expected to grow by 18.18% in the coming year, from $7.37 to $8.71 per share. PulteGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. PulteGroup will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of PulteGroup is 7.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of PulteGroup is 7.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.00. PulteGroup has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in PHM :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. were 8,860 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.10% owners of PHM

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 2,957 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of PHM

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC were 35,735 which equates to market value of $1.64M and appx 0.60% owners of PHM

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.57% for PHM

