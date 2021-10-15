Construction sector’s Taylor Morrison Home Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NYSE:TMHC) Overweight rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, market cap of 3.4B and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $21.34 of and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 2,123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1006998. Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $27.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.1 and its 200 day moving average is 27.98.Taylor Morrison Home Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $33.06. While on yearly highs and lows, Taylor Morrison Home Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $27.43 and has touched $26.77 on the downward trend.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:TMHC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 26.66 And 5 day price change is 0.16 (0.60%) with average volume for 5 day average is 495,451. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 26.51 and 20 day price change is 0.44 (1.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 922,438. 50 day moving average is 27.1 and 50 day price change is 0.5 ( 1.89%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 941,913. 200 day moving average is 27.98 and 200 day price change is 0.72 (0.0274) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,187,104.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Taylor Morrison Home last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 31.91% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.78 per share. Taylor Morrison Home has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Taylor Morrison Home will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 8.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 8.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.00. Taylor Morrison Home has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in TMHC :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 32,000 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.00% owners of TMHC

On 10/6/2021 shares held by First Dallas Securities Inc. were 59,200 which equates to market value of $1.53M and appx 1.10% owners of TMHC

On 10/6/2021 shares held by Hodges Capital Management Inc. were 1,026,969 which equates to market value of $26.48M and appx 1.90% owners of TMHC

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.97% for TMHC

