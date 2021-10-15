Construction sector’s Toll Brothers Stock Forecast, Price & News’s (NYSE:TOL) Underweight rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toll Brothers Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:TOL)‘s stock had its Underweight rating Reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, market cap of 7.2B and a beta of 1.59. Toll Brothers Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $40.95 of and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Shares of Toll Brothers Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. 2,123,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1160433. Shares of Toll Brothers Stock Forecast, Price & News at close on Wednesday were at $59.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is 57.36.Toll Brothers Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $68.88. While on yearly highs and lows, Toll Brothers Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $59.34 and has touched $58.19 on the downward trend.

Toll Brothers Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:TOL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 57.23 And 5 day price change is 1.44 (2.52%) with average volume for 5 day average is 739,343. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 58.05 and 20 day price change is -3.53 (-5.70%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,157,381. 50 day moving average is 59.87 and 50 day price change is 0.87 ( 1.50%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,109,818. 200 day moving average is 57.36 and 200 day price change is 13.6 (30.27%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,479,760.

Toll Brothers Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Toll Brothers last posted its earnings results on August 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Toll Brothers has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year ($5.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for Toll Brothers are expected to grow by 36.85% in the coming year, from $6.35 to $8.69 per share. Toll Brothers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Toll Brothers is 11.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.54. The P/E ratio of Toll Brothers is 11.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 16.93. Toll Brothers has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in TOL :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA were 9,970 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.10% owners of TOL

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Capital Insight Partners LLC were 35,174 which equates to market value of $1.95M and appx 0.40% owners of TOL

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 482 which equates to market value of $27K and appx 0.00% owners of TOL

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.99% for TOL

