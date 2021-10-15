Consumer Discretionary sector’s Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Overweight rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, market cap of 280.5B and a beta of 0.71. Netflix has a twelve month low $463.41 of and a twelve month high of $646.84.

Shares of Netflix traded no change $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $633.80. 587,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3930985. Shares of Netflix at close on Wednesday were at $633.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $576.91 and its 200 day moving average is 535.58.Netflix has a 12 month low of #N/A and a 12 month high of $646.84. While on yearly highs and lows, Netflix’s today has traded high as #N/A and has touched #N/A on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 629.64 And 5 day price change is 1.95 (0.31%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,891,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 608.53 and 20 day price change is 47.3 (8.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,989,590. 50 day moving average is 576.91 and 50 day price change is 116.45 ( 22.51%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,431,732. 200 day moving average is 535.58 and 200 day price change is 102.93 (19.39%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,059,950.

Netflix Earnings and What to expect:

Netflix last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. The company earned $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Its revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has generated $6.08 earnings per share over the last year ($9.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.7. Earnings for Netflix are expected to grow by 22.25% in the coming year, from $10.38 to $12.69 per share. Netflix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. Netflix will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Other owners latest trading in NFLX :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 1,984 which equates to market value of $1.21M and appx 0.10% owners of NFLX

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 328 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of NFLX

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 36,602 which equates to market value of $22.34M and appx 0.10% owners of NFLX

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.51% for NFLX

