ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ContextLogic stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ContextLogic Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of ContextLogic traded down -$0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 18267046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33608255. Shares of ContextLogic were trading at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $32.85. While on yearly highs and lows, ContextLogic's today has traded high as $5.30 and has touched $5.10 on the downward trend.

ContextLogic Earnings and What to expect:

ContextLogic last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $656 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic has generated ($5.87) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ContextLogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.48) per share. ContextLogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for ContextLogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of ContextLogic is -0.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ContextLogic has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $5.07 And 5 day price change is -$0.02 (-0.39%) with average volume for 5 day average is 18,939,500. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $5.50 and 20 day price change is -$1.15 (-18.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 34,832,977. 50 day moving average is $6.70 and 50 day price change is -$4.45 ( -46.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 39,107,258. 200 day moving average is $13.54 and 200 day price change is -$13.48 (-72.32%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 33,239,945.

Other owners latest trading in ContextLogic :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 109,139 which equates to market value of $0.60M and appx 0.00% owners of ContextLogic

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC were 32,792 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of ContextLogic

On 10/13/2021 shares held by GFG Capital LLC were 27,674 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of ContextLogic

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 26.58% for ContextLogic

